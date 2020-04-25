House approves bill to provide $484 in funding for small businesses, hospitals

While smaller community banks took advantage of the first round of funding, Milobar said he expects to see larger banks this time around, as well as the PPP funding going very fast.

“I don’t think the Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds are going to go as quickly as the PPP, but we predict the larger financial institutions will go to take advantage of it,” he said.

Milobar said his advice for small businesses is to contact their local lenders, as many have a long queue of loans left over from the last round of funding.

“The only thing they have to do is put them into our system and it will not take long to go through $310 billion across the United States,” he said. “It’s been a popular program.”

Greater Fremont Development Council Executive Director Garry Clark said many local banks were prepared for the first round of assistance.

“We know that there were some gaps there as far as businesses throughout the region and the area, and so we want to make sure that this go-around, that continues to be a successful piece for our community and our region,” he said. “And I think our local banking institutions have been hugely successful and able to quickly support the local business owners.”