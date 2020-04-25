House approves bill to provide $484 in funding for small businesses, hospitals

The House of Representatives approved a new $484 billion relief bill for small businesses and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.
The vote passed 388-5, with President Donald Trump signing the bill into law during a ceremony Friday afternoon.
The package will send $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), $60 billion to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for disaster assistance loans and grants, $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to testing.
Leon Milobar, district director for the Nebraska Office of the SBA, said the office has been offering the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and working with financial institutions on distributing the PPP.
“This bill will reopen the application process for people who want to attain a Payroll Protection Program loan through their local lender,” he said. “It also provides additional funds for our EIDL advance and the traditional EIDL program that we have.”
Although the SBA can only give funding to nonprofit, 501©(3) hospitals, the federal bill will be able to provide funding to other hospitals as well.
Previously, the office started work on getting funding set up in late March, Milobar said.
“Instead of getting everybody and doing it like we did last time on a Friday, with our initial counts, we’re going to go ahead and do it Monday and give everybody a fair and equal chance to go ahead and apply for this funding,” he said.
While smaller community banks took advantage of the first round of funding, Milobar said he expects to see larger banks this time around, as well as the PPP funding going very fast.
“I don’t think the Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds are going to go as quickly as the PPP, but we predict the larger financial institutions will go to take advantage of it,” he said.
Milobar said his advice for small businesses is to contact their local lenders, as many have a long queue of loans left over from the last round of funding.
“The only thing they have to do is put them into our system and it will not take long to go through $310 billion across the United States,” he said. “It’s been a popular program.”
Greater Fremont Development Council Executive Director Garry Clark said many local banks were prepared for the first round of assistance.
“We know that there were some gaps there as far as businesses throughout the region and the area, and so we want to make sure that this go-around, that continues to be a successful piece for our community and our region,” he said. “And I think our local banking institutions have been hugely successful and able to quickly support the local business owners.”
Clark said he was also excited that the assistance would not just be helping businesses, but hospitals as well.
“We also know that it’s going to help with testing and making sure that we get back into normal life hopefully, so we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a benefit that’s going to help businesses with wages, benefits, rents and utilities, and the more we can do to help our businesses, the better.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.