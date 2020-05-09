Huey's Smokehouse BBQ to give free meals to those affected by pandemic

Taco Smack provided a meal of two tacos, rice and beans for participants of its donation events. Cardenas said the restaurant has been serving a smaller menu due to supply issues with the pandemic.

“Because the place that we get our masa for the tamales, they were running out, and then the meat was a little bit pricier, we’ve kind of had to go by the week,” she said. “And hopefully, things will get a lot better and we will be able to open up soon and provide the full menu.”

Even from when Taco Smack was open as a food truck, Cardenas said the Fremont community has been entirely supportive of the restaurant and that she was glad to give back with the Grab N Go events.

“We’d just like to thank everyone here in Fremont for their support in the small business that we have,” she said. “We’ll continue to do this for them and hope to see everyone soon.”

For this Tuesday, Verbeek said Huey’s Smokehouse is preparing for the influx of people, including making sure the eating areas and kitchen are both clean.

“We’re making sure that everyone’s safe to come in and making sure all our customers are taken care of, and our staff as well,” he said.