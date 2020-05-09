Huey's Smokehouse BBQ to give free meals to those affected by pandemic

Having been asked by the Greater Fremont Development Council to help out with its “Grab N Go” program, Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ manager Dillon Verbeek said he knows the restaurant needed to lend a hand.
“Right now with everything that’s going on right now at the moment, it’s kind of a good deal going on for people around that are struggling,” he said.
After holding previous events in March, the GFDC will hold its next round of free Grab N Go meals for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at Huey’s Smokehouse at 2204 N. Bell St. this Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.
“We really saw a good response for the community, so we realized that this is needed and we wanted to make sure that we tried to fill the gap,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said.
The event will provide 230 free meals to the public and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in need. The meals, which are funded by the GFDC’s investors, are limited to one per person and participants must show an event flyer to receive them.
“If you don’t think that this pertains to you, it probably does,” Clark said. “We want anyone who needs it to consider a chance to get food.”
To comply with social distancing rules, Clark said the event will be carry-out only and asked people to wear masks if getting outside the vehicle.
“We don’t want to serve anyone who’s not observing those rules,” he said. “And then we want to make sure that everyone has a 6-foot distance or they wait in their car until the line shortens from 10 or fewer, so we’re trying to maintain the rules that have been provided to the public.”
The GFDC previously held Grab N Go events at Taco Smack and Smitty’s Brickhouse in North Bend, providing over 200 meals to residents at the end of March.
“People were very appreciative of the free food,” Clark said. “We saw lots of people coming with their cars full with their whole family to make sure they all got a meal.”
Taco Smack provided around 160 meals, while Smitty’s Brickhouse provided 60 for the last Grab N Go events. While Smitty’s Brickhouse was a little slower due to a lack of drive-thru, Clark said both locations had a constant flow of people, peaking around noon.
“For an hour-and-a-half straight, we were busy at Taco Smack,” he said. “And I think this one, people will have to come up, grab their food and keep moving.”
Jocelyn Cardenas, manager of Taco Smack, said the restaurant has helped out with several similar events, including with the Fremont Area United Way.
“We’re just trying to help our community here out,” she said. “They’re all here supporting us, so we’re just trying to do our part in helping the families that need those meals.”
Taco Smack provided a meal of two tacos, rice and beans for participants of its donation events. Cardenas said the restaurant has been serving a smaller menu due to supply issues with the pandemic.
“Because the place that we get our masa for the tamales, they were running out, and then the meat was a little bit pricier, we’ve kind of had to go by the week,” she said. “And hopefully, things will get a lot better and we will be able to open up soon and provide the full menu.”
Even from when Taco Smack was open as a food truck, Cardenas said the Fremont community has been entirely supportive of the restaurant and that she was glad to give back with the Grab N Go events.
“We’d just like to thank everyone here in Fremont for their support in the small business that we have,” she said. “We’ll continue to do this for them and hope to see everyone soon.”
For this Tuesday, Verbeek said Huey’s Smokehouse is preparing for the influx of people, including making sure the eating areas and kitchen are both clean.
“We’re making sure that everyone’s safe to come in and making sure all our customers are taken care of, and our staff as well,” he said.
Clark said he was thankful for the GFDC Board of Directors and its investors in the community for their help in the events.
“They understand that there is a large portion of people that are not getting their unemployment checks yet, or maybe they have no means of funding for food, or they’re short on dollars,” he said. “And so we want to provide positive morale by telling them, ‘You don’t have to worry about this bill today.’”
Verbeek said he wanted to thank all of his customers for supporting small businesses like Huey’s Smokehouse.
“We just want to help them out, and then kind of help us out,” he said. “Because we’re showing them that we’re still here to help out the need as much as we can for the public.”
