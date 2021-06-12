Hy-Vee and Google Cloud partner to enhance retailer’s digital capabilities

Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in store and online.
The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.
With the recent launch of the grocer’s Hy-Vee Plus membership, Hy-Vee has been working to provide more perks and benefits to its shoppers, including more personalized coupons, an integrated shopping experience across its app, and a better online shopping experience, in addition to the standard services customers expect.
