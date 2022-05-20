 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hy-Vee announces additional COVID-19 vaccines are now available

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Friday that free Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations for 5- to 11-year-olds at least 5 months after their second dose.

Moderately to severely immunocompromised pediatric patients may also receive a booster dose at least 3 months after their additional dose.

In order to create a more kid-centric environment, Hy-Vee operates pharmacy hubs that are dedicated to only administering the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during select times by appointment only. Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 boosters can be scheduled by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

