Hy-Vee Inc. recently announced that its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up and Veterans Day breakfast raised more than $227,750; provided more than 85,000 free breakfasts; and collected 100,000 letters of appreciation for current service men and women stationed around the world. The events took place at more than 265 Hy-Vee stores across the company’s eight-state region.
From Nov. 1-17, customers had the opportunity to donate in store and online by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. Customers raised more than $127,000 at the checkout and Hy-Vee donated $100,000 to the initiative, raising a total of $227,750. All proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the American Red Cross. Since the first round up in 2013, Hy-Vee and its customers have raised more than $1.9 million support for veterans, active-duty military members and their families.
You have free articles remaining.
During Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Hy-Vee served more than 85,000 free breakfasts to veterans and active-duty military members. In addition, Hy-Vee and Hallmark offered 100,000 complimentary cards to customers with the opportunity to write letters of appreciation to current service men and women stationed overseas. In cooperation with A Million Thanks, these cards will be sent to active military members stationed throughout the world.
To learn more about Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiatives, visit hy-vee.com/homefront.