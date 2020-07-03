Hy-Vee announces new end hunger campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper, announced its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for children and families in need.

During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.

“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects of COVID-19,” said Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief of staff and chief customer officer. “Having access to the proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and are proud to support Feeding America to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

Donations will be made through the purchase of qualifying products at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 retail grocery stores. Products include: Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg’s Club crackers and Town House crackers, CORE Hydration (six-pack), select Bai Antioxidant infusion (six-pack), and evian Natural Spring Water (six-pack).