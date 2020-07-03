Hy-Vee announces new end hunger campaign

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper, announced its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for children and families in need.
During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.
“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects of COVID-19,” said Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief of staff and chief customer officer. “Having access to the proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and are proud to support Feeding America to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”
Donations will be made through the purchase of qualifying products at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 retail grocery stores. Products include: Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg’s Club crackers and Town House crackers, CORE Hydration (six-pack), select Bai Antioxidant infusion (six-pack), and evian Natural Spring Water (six-pack).
The products are part of Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which helps provide food to those in need. There is no limit to the number of product purchases per customer.
For each participating product purchased at Hy-Vee stores between July 1—31, 2020, Keurig Dr Pepper and the Kellogg Company will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks—up to a maximum donation of $150,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.