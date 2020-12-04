 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program
Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, both in-store and online. The cost of the program is $99 per year.

The Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.

Customers currently enrolled in the existing $99 Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.

In addition, those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.

Initial Hy-Vee Plus premium membership benefits include:

Additional Fuel Savings:

  • Every time a member shops using their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card, they can earn an additional 3-cent Fuel Saver reward on every in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase, on top of any Fuel Saver rewards that customers can earn today.

Free Aisles Online Delivery:

  • Members who shop Hy-Vee Aisles Online get free, unlimited standard grocery delivery on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders, where available (a $9.95 per order savings).

Free Two-Hour Express Pickup:

  • Members get free, unlimited two-hour express grocery pickup on Hy-Vee Aisles Online orders (a $9.95 per order savings).

Red Line Access/Concierge Service:

  • Members will have exclusive access to “Red Line”, a designated telephone number available for premium members only, staffed by a team of Hy-Vee experts and personal shoppers.

Exclusive Monthly Deals & Offers:

  • Every month, members can enjoy exclusive deals and offers across all areas of the store.

Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus premium members at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. To become a member, customers must have an active Hy-Vee account. Customers can sign up for a free Hy-Vee account at www.hy-vee.com.

Hy-Vee Plus premium membership gift cards will also be available to purchase at all Hy-Vee locations for customers who wish to give the gift of a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership to a loved one this holiday season.

