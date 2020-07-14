Hy-Vee announces new tuition assistance program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, available for all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members. The tuition assistance will be available beginning with the 2020 academic fall semester.

Hy-Vee will select 100 full- or regular-time Hy-Vee employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program. To receive the full amount, selected applicants must enroll as full-time students at Bellevue University and pursue a Hy-Vee-approved degree of study.

All other Hy-Vee employees, including part-time employees, can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student. Employees’ immediate family members can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program when enrolled as a full-time student. Employees and their family members can choose from Bellevue University’s more than 50 bachelor’s degrees and nearly 30 master’s degrees, all offered online with select in-person offerings at Bellevue University’s campus in Bellevue, Nebraska.

In addition to the Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, Hy-Vee offers additional career development and educational opportunities for its employees. Programs include Hy-Vee University, which encompasses a variety of retail training programs with mentors; retail certifications; internships and more. Hy-Vee also hosts an annual Career Day for employees to explore future career paths with Hy-Vee.

