Hy-Vee Inc. stores will surprise lucky customers who purchase Hy-Vee brand products with up to $2,500 cash during the annual Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands sweepstakes.
When customers swipe their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card at checkout during the month of October, they automatically receive one entry into the sweepstakes for every Hy-Vee brand product they purchase. Each week in October, 10 winners will be randomly selected for a surprise home visit by a Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands team, and they will receive $100 cash for every Hy-Vee brand product found in their home.
Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands Cash Giveaway promotion runs Oct. 2-28. Find official rules and contest details on hy-vee.com.