{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-vee logo

Hy-Vee Inc. stores will surprise lucky customers who purchase Hy-Vee brand products with up to $2,500 cash during the annual Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands sweepstakes.

When customers swipe their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks card at checkout during the month of October, they automatically receive one entry into the sweepstakes for every Hy-Vee brand product they purchase. Each week in October, 10 winners will be randomly selected for a surprise home visit by a Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands team, and they will receive $100 cash for every Hy-Vee brand product found in their home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hy-Vee’s Brands for Grands Cash Giveaway promotion runs Oct. 2-28. Find official rules and contest details on hy-vee.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments