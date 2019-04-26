Hy-Vee Inc. announced Friday that generous customer donations and its corporate participation helped raise $207,733 to benefit the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa following flooding in early March that devastated communities in Nebraska and Iowa.
During the month-long campaign, customer donations at 28 stores in Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, totaled $157,733, with an additional $50,000 in corporate giving from Hy-Vee. A check for the total amount was presented to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southern Iowa on Friday, with funds going to assist with relief and cleanup efforts.
In addition to this fundraising effort, Hy-Vee continues to provide various donations to a variety of organizations that are assisting with cleanup/rebuilding efforts or housing those who are displaced – everything from snacks and beverages to meals and cleaning supplies.