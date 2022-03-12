Hy-Vee dietitians hosting events during March

Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians will host events during March focused on learning about nutrition and helping customers eat healthier on a budget. Events will include virtual cooking and nutrition classes, as well as free virtual on-demand store tours.

Virtual Nutrition Store ToursHy-Vee dietitians will help customers navigate the aisles during complimentary virtual nutrition store tours, which include the following topics: navigating nutrition, heart health, diabetes, gluten free, plant-based eating, food and fitness, top eight food allergies, eating better on a budget, kids food group tour and weight management. Tours are also available in Spanish.

On-Demand Nutrition Store ToursCustomers can now watch store tours at their convenience with on-demand Nutrition Store Tours that include Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable links for the products shared during the tour. On-demand tours are currently available in English for topics including navigating nutrition, diabetes, heart health, eating better on a budget and weight management. On-demand store tours are also available in Spanish for topics on diabetes and eating better on a budget.

Discovery SessionsCustomers can register for a Healthie account and set up a free discovery session with a Hy-Vee dietitian to learn about the different services available and choose the best individual path for their wellness journey. Discovery sessions are also available in Spanish.

Freezer Meal Prep Workshops (Virtual)Hy-Vee dietitians will also host virtual Freezer Meal Prep Workshop classes throughout the month. Individuals can register for $10 to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include meal prep tips and product recommendations to help customers reach their health goals, and be completed virtually alongside the dietitian or on their own.

All Hy-Vee store locations will host a register roundup through March 27 in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), which helps fund research and education for individuals with Type 1 diabetes.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location.

