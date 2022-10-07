Hy-Vee dietitians hosting Gluten-Free Awareness Month events in October

Throughout October, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host events focused on gluten-free lifestyles through a variety of programming. Events will include virtual cooking classes and store tours, as well as an in-person, gluten-free health fair at select stores.

Gluten-Free Health Fair

A free in-person, gluten-free health fair will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 15 at more than 100 Hy-Vee stores, including seven stores in Omaha. The event will offer customers the chance to learn more about gluten-free products and health services, as well as receive samples and coupons from the event’s sponsors. No registration required.

Gluten-Free Store Tours (virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will guide customers in an on-demand store tour to learn the basics of gluten-free eating, including how to avoid nutrient gaps. Dietitians will also offer shopping tips and product recommendations to help add nutrition to every shopping cart. These tours are available in English and Spanish and can be watched online at your convenience.

Healthy Habits Meal Plan (gluten-free or dairy-free menus also available)

Hy-Vee dietitians offer a four-week menu program for individuals seeking a meal plan to support a balanced lifestyle with one-on-one support. The plan dietitian-inspired simple recipes, convenient grocery lists, balanced meals and snacks, and weekly one-on-one visits to track progress, ask questions and stay motivated.

Freezer Meal Workshops (virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will host two kinds of virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families save time and money by preparing nutritious meals ahead of time. Participants can register and receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and an Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added for easy shopping. Cost is $10.

Free Wellness Wednesdays with Hy-Vee Dietitians (virtual)

Complimentary Wellness Wednesday classes will be offered each week in October from noon to 12:30 p.m. Topics will include Fall Pasta: Dairy-Free Edition, Love your Lunch, Spooky Snacks, and Allergy-Friendly Sweet Trick or Treats. Each class will also include a simple recipe demonstration. Registration is required.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search for your location at hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.