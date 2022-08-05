Hy-Vee dietitians hosting healthy back-to-school events for families in August

During the month of August, Hy-Vee dietitians will host a series of programs and workshops focused on helping kids and families prepare for the upcoming school year with healthy recipes.

Free Kids in the Hy-Vee Kitchen (virtual)

Each month, the Hy-Vee dietitian team hosts free virtual cooking classes for aspiring chefs. The goal is to help kids become comfortable and confident in the kitchen and improve their culinary skills through simple, follow-along recipes. Classes are available for the following groups: Little Chefs (ages 3-7) and Junior Chefs (ages 8+).

Free Kids Food Group Store Tour (virtual)

Throughout August, families and kids are invited to participate in a free virtual nutrition tour focused on balanced nutrition from the five food groups, interactive food trivia and fun movement breaks. Participants will also receive shopping tips and product recommendations.

Freezer Meal Workshops (virtual)

Hy-Vee dietitians will host two kinds of virtual Freezer Meal Workshops designed to help families save time and money by preparing nutritious meals ahead of time. Participants can register and receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and an Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added for easy shopping.

On-Demand Mini Freezer Meal Workshop: Back to School Made Easy (free)

Free mini classes featuring three back-to-school breakfast recipes will be offered. To receive the on-demand recording and recipe guide, participants must register online.

Freezer Meal Workshop: Gluten- and Dairy-Free Recipes ($10)

According to Hy-Vee’s dietitians, prepping ahead is key when managing dietary restrictions. This new freezer meal workshop focuses on gluten- and dairy-free recipes. Participants will learn how to prepare five flavorful and affordable meals. Registration is required.

Free Wellness Wednesdays with Hy-Vee Dietitians (virtual)

Complimentary Wellness Wednesday classes will be offered each week in August from noon to 12:30 p.m. Topics will include Back-to-School Fuel, ABCs of Antioxidants, Best Breakfast Bars, Eating Healthy on a Budget and Healthy Habits Sneak Peek. Each class will also include a simple recipe demonstration. Registration is required.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search for your location at hy-vee.com.

Free In-Store Back-to-School Bash

On Saturday, Aug. 27, select Hy-Vee stores will host Hy-Vee’s annual August Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults and kids are invited to attend for free to receive back-to-school recipes and learn more about Hy-Vee’s health and wellness programs, including Healthy Habits and Freezer Meal Workshops. The following area Hy-Vee stores are participating: Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 6001 Village Drive, Lincoln; 156th and Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha; 180th and Q Hy-Vee, 17810 Welch Plaza, Omaha; Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion.