Hy-Vee dietitians offering services in Spanish and meals classes

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians are introducing free Spanish nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish.

Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee dietitians will also host a series of virtual cooking classes called “Meals in Minutes.” The cooking classes will demonstrate easy weekly meal prep and quick family dinner recipes.

Hy-Vee dietitians also will host free, virtual store tours in Spanish. The “General Wellness Store Tour” teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with that goal in mind.

During the virtual tour, customers will receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their cart. The “Eating Better on a Budget” tour will teach customers how to plan meals, shop smarter and compare products to find the best value.

Individual dietitian services are now also available in Spanish through Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian platform.

In the Meals in Minutes virtual classes, Hy-Vee dietitians will demonstrate how to prepare quick and easy, family-friendly meals that are gluten and dairy free. The “Weekly Meal Prep in 30 Minutes” classes demonstrate how to prepare breakfast, lunch and snacks.