Hy-Vee dietitians offering summer meal solutions programs

During the month of July, Hy-Vee dietitians will host a series of programs and workshops focused on providing simple summer meal solutions to help families save time and money while following a healthy lifestyle.

Healthy Habits Menu Program

In July, Hy-Vee dietitians will lead a four-week Healthy Habits menu program for customers seeking to create a well-balanced, healthy eating plan with one-on-one support from a Hy-Vee dietitian. The program includes simple, dietitian-inspired recipes, grocery lists, balanced meal plans, snack ideas and one-on-one visits with a dietitian to track progress, ask questions and help stay motivated. Registration is required.

Wellness Wednesday Virtual Classes

Every Wednesday in July from noon to 12:30 p.m., Hy-Vee dietitians will host free Wellness Wednesday virtual classes. Each class covers the latest trending topics in nutrition, while also highlighting simple recipes and product recommendations. During July, class topics will include: Hiking Hydration with Liquid I.V.; What’s New in the Hy-Vee HealthMarket?; Summer Cool Down Desserts; and Navigating Protein Powders. Individuals can sign up today.

Out of the Box, Into the Kitchen: A Virtual Cooking Camp

During the month of July, Hy-Vee dietitians will offer a virtual kids’ cooking camp to teach kids how to cook with ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of various dishes. This virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12. There will be three opportunities to participate in the camp: July 11, 18 and 25. Registration is required.

Freezer Meal Workshops (virtual) and New Vegetarian Meal Mini Workshops (on demand)

Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual, Freezer Meal Workshops this July. Participants will learn about summer meal-prep tips so they can save time and money, while also improving their health. Register to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, shopping list and Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link.

The new free Vegetarian Meal Mini Workshops are available on demand for a limited time. In July, the workshop will highlight the benefits of soy. Registration is required.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location at hy-vee.com.