Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual events in May focused on physical fitness

Throughout the month of May, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians are celebrating National Physical Fitness and Sports Month by hosting free virtual events – including store tours, virtual seminars and live Q&As – to provide education about ways to shop, exercise and snack to help support an active lifestyle.

“Move More” Wellness Challenge Seminars and Sweepstakes: Hy-Vee dietitians will host live seminars to discuss physical fitness and provide customers with fundamental information about sports nutrition and hydration. The “Move More” Wellness Challenge seminars will be offered four times throughout the month. Following the seminar challenges, customers can enter to win a $100 Hy-Vee gift card for their participation. There will be eight randomly selected winners – one winner will come from each state in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

Go for Gable Gold with Your Hy-Vee Sports Dietitians: Hy-Vee dietitians – alongside legendary wrestling coach Dan Gable – will be LIVE via our virtual telehealth platform each Thursday at 4 p.m. in May to answer questions related to improving performance nutrition, increasing activity level and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.