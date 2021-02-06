Hy-Vee donates $100,000 to Patrick Mahomes' foundation

Hy-Vee announced Friday that it is donating $100,000 to Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity — the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation — in honor of the Chiefs’ AFC championship win and their second consecutive trip to the Big Game this Sunday.

Hy-Vee asked Kansas City fans to start sending well wishes via social media to the Chiefs and Mahomes ahead of the AFC championship game on Jan. 24 and throughout the rest of the post season. In addition, for every reaction or share of Hy-Vee’s social media posts, the retailer said it would donate $1, up to $100,000, to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

This $100,000 contribution is in addition to Hy-Vee’s donation of a portion of the sales of the company’s Mahomes Magic Crunch, which is a limited-edition collector’s cereal featuring Mahomes on the box.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, established in 2019, supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes. It has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since its inception that directly benefits youth in the Kansas City area.

In 2019, Hy-Vee signed an exclusive, three-year agreement with Mahomes. Hy-Vee’s partnership with Mahomes includes television commercials, social media collaboration, appearances, apparel and exclusive product launches at Hy-Vee grocery stores throughout the Midwest.

