Hy-Vee is teaming up with customers for the seventh consecutive year to fundraise for veterans, active-duty military members and their families during its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up event.
The fundraiser is being held through Nov. 17 at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 stores across its eight-state region.
During the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up, customers can join Hy-Vee in supporting veterans, active-duty military members and their families by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com.
Hy-Vee will match customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the American Red Cross.