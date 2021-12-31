Hy-Vee expands e-commerce offerings with new ship-to-home services

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services: Hy-VeeDeals.com and ShopPetship.com. The two websites will make a variety of bulk grocery products, home goods and pet supplies available to shoppers throughout the United States.

Hy-VeeDeals.com, the company’s existing website, now also features bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Customers can order snacks to fill the pantry, as well as household essentials, cleaning products and housewares. Customers can also purchase household staples in bulk. In-store shoppers will be able to take advantage of bulk savings offered through Hy-VeeDeals.com with a QR code displayed on store shelves.

ShopPetShip.com offers a wide variety of food, treats and supplies for many pets. Customers can also take advantage of subscription services to have pet supplies shipped directly to their homes.

No membership fees are required. Customers can now visit Hy-VeeDeals.com and ShopPetShip.com to view available products and place orders.

