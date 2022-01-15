Hy-Vee expands ship-to-home offerings

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of its newest ship-to-home e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good. WholeLotta Good offers customers a full range of dietitian-approved health and specialty products that can be purchased online and shipped directly to homes across the U.S.
Shoppers can find a wide variety of products including grocery items, vitamins and supplements, health and beauty products, household supplies and fitness items. WholeLotta Good will also feature a blog written by Hy-Vee registered dietitians. The blog will offer snack and meal ideas, health and wellness tips, and mindfulness and stress-reduction tips.
Customers can now visit WholeLotta.com to shop more than 5,000 dietitian-approved products and get health and wellness tips. WholeLotta Good ships to all 50 states, and orders of more than $49 qualify for free shipping with no subscription required.