Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Variety – the Children’s Charity, a national charitable organization that improves the lives of children in need, announced Tuesday that its Petals for Pedals fundraising event will take place from July 17-30 across more than 250 Hy-Vee stores.
Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee will sell one dozen roses for $10. A portion of proceeds from each bouquet sold will help provide bikes to children who experience various life challenges. These children may be underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or live with special needs.
“Bikes are such a practical gift for the types of children supported through our program,” said Sheri McMichael, executive director for Variety. “These bikes will provide joy and entertainment through difficult times, and improve mobility and well being as well as foster healthy recreational hobbies. The benefits are truly endless.”
Employees from Hy-Vee, Variety and Bike World, the event’s bicycle supplier, participated in two bike building events at Hy-Vee’s corporate campuses prior to the fundraiser. As a start to Hy-Vee’s donation to Variety, 250 gender-neutral bikes were assembled. Variety will select at least one deserving child in each Hy-Vee community to receive a bike following the fundraiser. Each bike is accompanied with a helmet and bike lock.
“It was an honor to support Hy-Vee and Variety in their mission to help deserving children. Both organizations are community leaders and class acts when it comes to philanthropy. As the supplier of all Variety bicycles, we are thrilled that our products continuously provide incredible experiences for these much deserving children,” said Bif Ridgway, owner of Bike World in West Des Moines, Iowa.
“Variety is one of Hy-Vee’s longest-standing charitable partners. Throughout our 37-year relationship, we have both remained committed to hosting unique fundraising events that raise money, deliver goods or provide services that best impact the lives of children in our local communities,” said Brad Waller, assistant vice president of community relations for Hy-Vee. In 2018 alone, Hy-Vee raised more than $550,000 for Variety.
Customers can join Hy-Vee in its mission to raise awareness about this fundraiser through the company’s #Kabloom social media campaign. During Hy-Vee’s July 17-30 Petals for Pedals event, customers are encouraged to surprise another individual or organization with one dozen or more roses, capture the experience on video and post it on social media. Tag Hy-Vee and include #Kabloom with the post to encourage others to pay the effort of kindness forward.