Hy-Vee has announced its newest initiative to help fight hunger across its eight-state region.

The supermarket chain is launching a major campaign now through the end of the year to provide 100 million meals to the Feeding America network of partner food banks across the Midwest. This collaborative campaign brings together Feeding America partner food banks, manufacturers and suppliers, as well as Hy-Vee customers to help support people across the Midwest who are experiencing food insecurity.

The 100 Million Meals Challenge began March 1 with a register round up across all Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations. Customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar during checkout to donate to the challenge. All funds collected at stores will go directly to partner food banks serving their local community. Customers can also donate online by going to www.feedingamerica.org/hy-vee.

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is working with national food manufacturers and suppliers to provide food and funds to benefit the 18 Feeding America partner food banks that operate in its eight-state region. Those food banks support thousands of local pantries that provide food to families every day. For every $1 donated, Feeding America can help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

The 100 Million Meals Challenge launches in conjunction with the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The new season takes the green flag on Sunday, March 5, on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Hy-Vee will promote the challenge throughout the race season with prominence and special activities during its Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 21-23, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.