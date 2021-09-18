Hy-Vee Introduces new pharmacy technician apprenticeship as it seeks to hire 2,000 pharmacy technicians

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Friday that it is seeking to hire 2,000 full- and part-time pharmacy technicians to help support its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

As an added benefit, Hy-Vee is introducing a new pharmacy technician apprenticeship, which prepares pharmacy technicians with the required training and resources to become nationally certified to administer vaccinations such as the COVID-19 vaccine, flu vaccine and more. The apprenticeship is free for all interested Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians and can be completed in as few as eight months (depending on state requirements) while working in the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

“The role of pharmacy technicians has never been more integral than today, especially as we prepare for the upcoming flu season and expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine boosters,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief health officer. “Our new apprenticeship program offers the opportunity for pharmacy technicians to advance their experience and career in the pharmacy field and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages and flexible scheduling.”

Both certified and non-certified Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians can serve pharmacies by processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, assisting patients and more. Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available technician positions in their area.

