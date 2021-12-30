Hy-Vee introduces new retail security team to stores

Hy-Vee will be introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. These officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.

Officers are in several stores now, and more officers are completing the Hy-Vee Retail Security Training program so they can begin serving in other Hy-Vee stores across the company’s eight-state region in the near future. Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

