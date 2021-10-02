Hy-Vee launches campaign to provide 5 million meals to families in need

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced its new “Scan Out Hunger” initiative to help address food insecurity across its eight-state region.

Through Dec. 31, Hy-Vee is joining with its customers, suppliers and community partners to raise funds for Feeding America with a combined goal of raising $500,000, which equates to 5 million meals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “Scan Out Hunger” campaign is integrated with Hy-Vee’s reimagined website, Hy-VeeDeals.com. A special “H” QR code is available throughout Hy-Vee locations, and will be in all Hy-Vee advertising and marketing efforts. Customers can scan the “H” with their mobile device to view all Hy-Vee deals and coupons, as well as access the “Scan Out Hunger” website and make a monetary donation directly to Feeding America. All money raised will benefit local Feeding America member food banks. For every $1 donated, Feeding America is able to help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is donating $150,000 and seeking similar corporate donations from national food manufacturers and suppliers.