Hy-Vee launches campaign to provide 5 million meals to families in need
Hy-Vee.jpg

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced its new “Scan Out Hunger” initiative to help address food insecurity across its eight-state region.

Through Dec. 31, Hy-Vee is joining with its customers, suppliers and community partners to raise funds for Feeding America with a combined goal of raising $500,000, which equates to 5 million meals.

The “Scan Out Hunger” campaign is integrated with Hy-Vee’s reimagined website, Hy-VeeDeals.com. A special “H” QR code is available throughout Hy-Vee locations, and will be in all Hy-Vee advertising and marketing efforts. Customers can scan the “H” with their mobile device to view all Hy-Vee deals and coupons, as well as access the “Scan Out Hunger” website and make a monetary donation directly to Feeding America. All money raised will benefit local Feeding America member food banks. For every $1 donated, Feeding America is able to help provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

In addition to customer donations, Hy-Vee is donating $150,000 and seeking similar corporate donations from national food manufacturers and suppliers.

“Scan Out Hunger” is the second campaign this year where Hy-Vee joined with its partners to combat hunger throughout the Midwest. Earlier this year, Hy-Vee partnered with several suppliers for its End Summer Hunger campaign, which ran the entire month of July.

In 2020, Hy-Vee donated more than $60 million to community causes across the Midwest with the funds primarily focused on providing food, water and essential supplies to impacted families. Since the onset of COVID-19, the number of people who don’t have food has tripled.

