Hy-Vee launches fundraiser to replenish local food banks

Hy-Vee, Inc. continues to fight food insecurity by launching a new fundraiser aimed at supporting local food banks across its eight-state region. All funds raised will provide immediate assistance to families in need and support the increased demand for food following recent reductions in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” is part of its One Step initiative and invites customers to make a $1 or $5 donation at their local Hy-Vee or Dollar Fresh Market store to help feed local families in need. Funds raised will remain in the local community and provide ongoing support to the area’s food bank. Currently, Hy-Vee supports 20 Feeding America-affiliated food banks, which support thousands of smaller food pantries, across 11 states.

Every Friday, Hy-Vee will feature a food bank on its social media channels showing how customer donations are making a difference in their communities by helping ensure food banks are well stocked. Donation stories are also available on hy-vee.com, along with a list of benefiting food banks and the agencies they support.

Hy-Vee has additional fundraisers and special events planned for 2022. Recently, Hy-Vee partnered with Hormel and local first responders to distribute nearly 7,500 hams to families in need in 10 states ahead of the Easter holiday. The retailer also delivered more than 17 semi loads of food donations to local food banks the week of April 11.

