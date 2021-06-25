Hy-Vee launches new Hy-Vee Financial Services

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the launch of Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage.

Customers across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region can now enroll in and apply for financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and pet insurance. Additionally, Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus premium members can also access exclusive insurance services and additional savings on mortgage loans and pet insurance. Customers can visit Hy-Vee Financial Services online at www.mhbank.com/financial-services to learn more.

Additional offerings such as life insurance policies, health insurance plans and more are expected to be added to Hy-Vee Financial Services within the year.

Over the past several months, Hy-Vee and Midwest Heritage have installed contactless kiosks inside 210 Hy-Vee locations to allow a convenient spot for customers to access an overview of the offerings available through Hy-Vee Financial Services. Using the kiosks, customers can access QR codes to learn more about specific services on their mobile device or pick up brochures for more information.

