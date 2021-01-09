Hy-Vee launches virtual dietitian services to assist with health and wellness needs

Hy-Vee Inc. has announced the launch of its new, virtual dietitian services platform, Healthie, as another way to connect with its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Free services include virtual store tours, dietitian discovery sessions and monthly virtual classes led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to help customers start – or continue – their wellness journey. Other services are available for a fee, including the Healthy Habits menu program ($99) that provides meal plans and product recommendations to support nutrition goals and health needs, and personalized nutrition counseling packages (which range from $125 to $250 depending on a customer’s individualized need).

The first free, live January virtual class “21 Tips for a Healthy 2021” will be led by a Hy-Vee registered dietitian and will provide advice on nutrition, healthy habits, and nutritious products to promote total wellness in the upcoming year. It will be offered several times throughout the month, and more than 100 participants will win a goody bag filled with healthy products and coupons, while 35 lucky winners will receive a $100 Hy-Vee gift card. The complete calendar of classes can be found on the Healthie platform.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s new virtual dietitian services and to create a Healthie account, visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians and select a dietitian. From there, customers can schedule an appointment, chat with their designated dietitian, create goals, track their progress, and browse other offerings and classes.

