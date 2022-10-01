Hy-Vee makes commitment to fight hunger, increase nutrition education in low food access areas

At this week’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington, D.C., Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker stated that the company will deliver 30 million meals to vulnerable communities by 2025, as well as deploy its registered dietitian team to educate 100,000 Americans in areas of low food access on healthy eating and nutrition by 2026. The commitment builds on the company’s long-standing focus and ongoing community efforts to fight hunger.

Hy-Vee is committed to serving a vital role in closing the food insecurity gap that exists in the communities it serves. From food bank donations to annual holiday meal giveaways and events that feed thousands, Hy-Vee strives to continuously play an instrumental role in the elimination of hunger.

“During these challenging economic times, we know more families are turning to food banks and community resources for assistance, and that’s where we can help,” Edeker said. “By providing 30 million meals by 2025 and providing health and nutrition education to 100,000 Americans by 2026, we can better the lives of those families who are currently food insecure. Our ultimate goal is to help eliminate hunger and connect with those in need, because no one should ever have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

The 2022 White House Conference is meant to catalyze the public and private sectors around a coordinated strategy to accelerate progress and drive transformative change in the U.S. to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, and close the disparities surrounding them.

As part of Hy-Vee’s dedication to one’s overall health and wellness, the company also remains committed to expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice to provide additional health care services to customers in both rural and urban locations across its region.