Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle offering assistance with Medicare enrollment

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle announces the launch of its free digital quoting and enrollment tool in advance of Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP), which began Friday, Oct. 15, and ends Tuesday, Dec. 7.

It is advised that Medicare recipients review their plan each year to ensure they have the best coverage plan for their lifestyle and budget. Using the free digital quoting and enrollment tool available on www.MedicareAisle.com, current and newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries can get a high-level overview of the Medicare options available. Medicare beneficiaries also can contact Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle’s team of licensed insurance agents at 888-275-1122 to compare plans further.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is a free service for all current Medicare beneficiaries, as well as those individuals who are becoming eligible for Medicare. Using Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can select from coverage plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle licensed insurance agents can also help customers identify plans that:

• Work with their current medical provider(s).

• Might be a good fit based on individual’s current health.

• Help save money on prescription drugs.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is the latest offering from Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

To learn more about Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can call 888-275-1122 to speak with a licensed Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle insurance agent, or visit www.MedicareAisle.com.

