Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle providing free plan comparisons to participants

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is providing free Medicare plan comparisons during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period (AEP), which began Saturday, Oct. 15, and ends Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommend all Medicare participants review their coverage each year to make sure their current plan is the best fit based on current health conditions, doctors and specialists who participate in the plan, prescription coverage and individual budget parameters. However, not all Medicare recipients take this important step. As a result, participants may find themselves stuck with a plan that may no longer fit their specific situation.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle has developed free Medicare plan comparisons which can help seniors avoid that situation with one phone call to their licensed agents at 888-373-1122.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is offered through Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

To learn more about Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, customers can call 888-373-1122 to speak with a licensed Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle insurance agent or visit www.MedicareAisle.com.

Additionally, Hy-Vee’s nearly 275 retail pharmacy locations offer complimentary medication reviews and Medicare Part D plan comparisons. Make an appointment with your Hy-Vee Pharmacist or stop by during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period to review your options. Individuals do not have to be a Hy-Vee Pharmacy customer to receive a plan comparison – they just need to bring a list of their medications.