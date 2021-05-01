Hy-Vee named one of the best supermarkets in the nation

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it has made USA Today’s 10Best Supermarkets in the nation list in the 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Hy-Vee ranked No. 2 on the list among grocery retailers across the country.

Hy-Vee is a Midwestern grocery retailer with more than 275 stores across Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It employs more than 88,000 employees with sales of more than $11 billion annually.

Since 2020, Hy-Vee has been on a mission to be the “Best Place to Work and Shop in America,” introducing new services, innovations and value to its customers such as its Hy-Vee Plus premium membership program, enhancements to its Aisles Online grocery ordering service and now offering COVID-19 vaccines at its retail pharmacies.

Over the past year, Hy-Vee has introduced new employee benefits such as a 10% employee discount on groceries, holiday pay, employee appreciation bonuses, an enhanced 401(k) plan, part-time insurance and tuition assistance.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial supermarket award nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. To learn more about USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards for best supermarkets, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-supermarket/.

