Hy-Vee named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Veterans

Hy-Vee, Inc. has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. The annual list was just published by Forbes and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The annual list was determined through an independent survey by Statista that included approximately 7,000 American veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, including atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity, as well as a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

Hy-Vee has been a longtime supporter of active-duty military members and veterans, establishing the Hy-Vee Homefront program in 2013 that partners with customers and communities to increase awareness for and support of organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families. Most notably is the Homefront Round Up held every November where customers are invited to round up their purchases at checkout. Hy-Vee then matches all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefitting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation. To date, Hy-Vee has raised more than $2.7 million for veteran organizations.

Another tradition is Hy-Vee’s Veterans Day Breakfast held every Veterans Day. Additionally, veterans and active-duty military members received 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day when they shopped at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market locations.

Throughout the year, Hy-Vee actively seeks to recruit veterans and active-duty military members to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. Hy-Vee also holds special events for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

Earlier this year, Hy-Vee demonstrated its support to veteran and active-duty military member employees by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Program. Hy-Vee also received the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Patriot Award for its recruiting, retainment and career-building efforts for disabled veterans, active-duty and veteran employees. The retailer also received the Chairman’s Award of Corporate Excellence from the national nonprofit Hope for the Warriors.