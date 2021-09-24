Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines

According to the CDC, it is strongly recommended that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous dose(s). At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine primary series (doses 1 and 2) is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. At this time, there is not an authorized booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 12-17.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated. Individuals receiving a COVID-19 booster or third dose will need to self-attest to their eligibility. Individuals will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.