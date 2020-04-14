Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling
View Comments

Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling

{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that it will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across its eight-state region, including its Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News