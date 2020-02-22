Hy-Vee outlines recent changes

Hy-Vee recently initiated a major company-wide effort called Helpful Smile 2020.

As the retail grocery industry continues to evolve, local Hy-Vee stores are making some changes to become more efficient while hoping to continue to elevate their customers’ experience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting this week, some store directors will now be known as district store directors and will oversee several stores as well as mentor store managers. With this change, some store directors will become store managers. The store manager position will help better prepare those who want to become store directors/district store directors in the future. The store manager also will have oversight of the day-to-day operations at his/her store.

The decision to no longer remain open 24 hours a day gives the stores an opportunity to reorganize both their overnight and daytime stocking procedures. The majority of the stocking will be done during times when customers are not shopping, helping to keep aisles clear of clutter.

This move also allowed Hy-Vee to reevaluate how it operates its stores to become more efficient. Because of this, store directors will be making staffing changes over the upcoming weeks – which could include promotions, reallocations or reductions – to reflect the needs of their individual store.

To strengthen Hy-Vee’s dietitian program, 30 of its in-store dietitians will join the corporate team to support its health and wellness programs across the company. It will still allow store directors to implement dietetic programs locally.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0