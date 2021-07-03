Hy-Vee partners with national suppliers to fight hunger

Hy-Vee Inc. will again partner with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper for the second year of its End Summer Hunger campaign. This year, Chobani has also joined the campaign that helps to provide meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks.

During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase made at a Hy-Vee grocery store, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper, Chobani and Hy-Vee will help provide one meal to families in need this summer.

During the school year, 22 million children have access to free or reduced-cost meals at school. But less than 4 million kids receive similar meals through USDA Summer Food Service Programs, leaving a gap of 18 million children who may not know where their meals will come from over the summer.

Donations will be made through the purchase of select products at Hy-Vee’s more than 280 retail grocery stores. There is no limit to the number of product purchases per customer. Products include Kellogg’s EGGO Waffles, Frosted Mini-Wheats Cereal, Nutri-Grain Bars, Cheez-It, Town House CLUB and Toasted crackers; select Bai (six-pack), Evian (six-pack), Core (six-pack), and Green Mountain Coffee; and select Chobani Greek Yogurt.