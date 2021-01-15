Hy-Vee pharmacy to offer COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

COVID-19 rapid antibody testing will soon be available in Fremont.

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Thursday afternoon that it will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at more than 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations on Monday, Jan. 18. Fremont’s Hy-Vee pharmacy is among the locations that will offering the testing.

Patients will receive same-day test results in as few as 15 minutes after completing the test.

The rapid antibody test is available for patients who wish to learn if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 in the past and are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select “antibody test” to schedule a testing time and location and receive a test voucher. Tests will be administered inside the Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

The test costs $25 and may be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA). Patients will pay for their test when they arrive at the designated pharmacy.

The test uses a finger stick to collect a small blood sample, which is administered by a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email that same day.