Hy-Vee pledges $75,000 to assist local schools during pandemic
Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Inc. is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools across its eight-state region. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs through Jan. 31.

Hy-Vee’s Fuel Your School campaign allows customers to enter its sweepstakes by simply purchasing specific brands found at Hy-Vee locations and swiping their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward card. Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online.

In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In addition, five grand prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In total, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to $12,500 in prizes.

While the promotion is tied to the purchase of certain products, a purchase is not required to enter the sweepstakes. For official rules, eligible brands and contest details, visit www.hy-vee.com/fuelyourschool.

