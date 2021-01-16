Hy-Vee provides employees with more than $167.2 million in bonuses and other benefits in 2020

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it has given more than $167.2 million in bonuses and other benefits to its employees in 2020. Over the last year, Hy-Vee introduced a variety of new and enhanced employee benefits as part of its mission to be the “Best Place to Work in America.”
As an employee-owned company, Hy-Vee’s more than 88,000 employees have the opportunity to share in the company’s success through a variety of ways. New employee benefits and perks launched in 2020 include:
• 10% Employee Discount on Groceries: Employees and their families saved more than $30.6 million in grocery discounts in 2020.
• Holiday Pay: On select holidays, Hy-Vee retail employees can earn an extra $1 to $2 an hour. In 2020, more than $2.2 million was awarded in holiday pay.
• Employee Appreciation Bonuses: In a show of appreciation for long hours worked during COVID-19, Hy-Vee gave employees 10% bonuses on their hours worked during specific timeframes, resulting in $28.3 million shared in additional bonuses.
• Enhanced 401(k) Plan: Employees who participate in Hy-Vee’s 401(k) plan can become employee owners in Hy-Vee through the employee ownership stock fund. Beginning Sept. 28, 2020, Hy-Vee increased the matching contribution to 50% for every dollar contributed, up to the first 7% of pay; and all active employees became 100% vested in current and future matching contributions. In 2020,
Hy-Vee gave nearly $29.9 million in matching contributions.
• Part-time Insurance: Eligible part-time employees are enrolled in a supplemental life insurance policy provided by Hy-Vee, and eligible part-time employees can select from a variety of health care plans with an employer contribution.
• Tuition Assistance: Employees and their immediate family members are eligible to enroll at Bellevue University and receive annual tuition assistance. Under the program, eligible employees can receive as much as $10,500 in tuition assistance each year.
• Pharmacy Bonuses: Hy-Vee pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who assist with Hy-Vee’s rapid antigen COVID-19 testing receive an additional $250 to $500 bonus for participating in the public health program.
• 90th Anniversary Gifts: In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary in 2020, more than $1 million in prizes were randomly given away to employees across the company.