Hy-Vee provides employees with more than $167.2 million in bonuses and other benefits in 2020

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it has given more than $167.2 million in bonuses and other benefits to its employees in 2020. Over the last year, Hy-Vee introduced a variety of new and enhanced employee benefits as part of its mission to be the “Best Place to Work in America.”

As an employee-owned company, Hy-Vee’s more than 88,000 employees have the opportunity to share in the company’s success through a variety of ways. New employee benefits and perks launched in 2020 include:

• 10% Employee Discount on Groceries: Employees and their families saved more than $30.6 million in grocery discounts in 2020.

• Holiday Pay: On select holidays, Hy-Vee retail employees can earn an extra $1 to $2 an hour. In 2020, more than $2.2 million was awarded in holiday pay.

• Employee Appreciation Bonuses: In a show of appreciation for long hours worked during COVID-19, Hy-Vee gave employees 10% bonuses on their hours worked during specific timeframes, resulting in $28.3 million shared in additional bonuses.