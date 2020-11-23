 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour
Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour

  • Updated
Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is reinstating its reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is dedicated for these customers:

• Ages 60 and older

• Expectant mothers

• Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.

