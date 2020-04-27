Hy-Vee requiring all employees to wear face masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday that all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Effective today, wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect both its employees and customers.

This is just one of many measures Hy-Vee has taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. Other efforts include temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness and more.

In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3. This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.