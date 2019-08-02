Hy-Vee Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, is sponsoring a register round up fundraising event through Aug. 18 at Hy-Vee’s more than 260 stores.
The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Round Up gives customers the opportunity to donate at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families. This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food.
Founded in 2003, Pinky Swear Foundation is a national 501c(3) nonprofit headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, passionately committed to helping children with cancer and their families with financial and emotional assistance. Pinky Swear Foundation activities include a variety of community engagement and fundraising events around the nation, raising more than $15.5 million to-date. To learn more, visit www.pinkyswear.org.