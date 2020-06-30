Hy-Vee stores begin new donation campaign
Hy-Vee stores begin new donation campaign

Starting Tuesday, all Hy-Vee stores in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area will hold a donation campaign to raise funds for local organizations that support racial unity and equality.

The campaign is in addition to Hy-Vee’s recently announced companywide $1 million donation and one million volunteer-hour commitment to supporting organizations that promote and advocate for racial unity and equality.

Hy-Vee customers can donate any dollar amount at the register during checkout. Proceeds from the donation campaign will go toward Hy-Vee’s philanthropic One Step program to be distributed to local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, which provides a safe and constructive environment for kids and teens during out-of-school hours. The organization serves more than 7,000 youth in areas of high need across metro Omaha and southwest Iowa.

Other stores in Hy-Vee regions, including the Twin Cities, Kansas City and Des Moines areas, will hold similar donation campaigns to raise funds for local area organizations.

