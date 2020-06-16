Hy-Vee surpasses fundraising goal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that in collaboration with its customers, it has exceeded its $1 million goal to help supply local food banks across its eight-state region during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Since the start of the campaign, more than $1,082,000 has been raised to provide supplies to 17 Feeding America-affiliated food banks. Altogether, the 17 food banks distribute supplies to a network of up to 5,500 local food agencies across approximately 515 counties in Hy-Vee’s regional footprint.

Hy-Vee initially launched the campaign with the goal of raising $1 million to help restock food banks’ shelves and to raise awareness about food insecurity resulting from the pandemic.

From March 23 to May 31, Hy-Vee customers were encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout or via Hy-Vee Aisles Online. Communications platform Retail Zipline also donated an additional $25,000 to the campaign in recognition of its new partnership with Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee matched donations dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, from its Hy-Vee One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need and help various causes.

