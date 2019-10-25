To further assist in combatting the national opioid epidemic, Hy-Vee Inc. has announced it has purchased and will install drug take back receptacles by Nov. 7 in all 276 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region to provide customers a secure place to dispose of unused medications, including controlled substances.
The availability of drug take back receptacles in all Hy-Vee pharmacies provides customers with a safe and responsible way to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired drugs in communities throughout the Midwest and remove them from the environment.
In addition, Hy-Vee announced that all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will limit the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days – or fewer days where state law or a third-party payor requires.
The new seven-day limit does not apply to chronic pain; pain being treated as a part of cancer care, hospice or other end-of-life care; pain being treated as part of palliative care practices; and medications used to treat opioid addiction.
In January 2019, Hy-Vee announced that its pharmacies would no longer allow a subsequent fill of a Schedule II controlled substance, or a refill of a Schedule III or Schedule IV controlled substance more than 72 hours early without authorization from the prescriber.