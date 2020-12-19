Hy-Vee to host Best of Local Brands summits

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that it will start hosting quarterly “Best of Local Brands” summits in 2021 to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 275 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The summits will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. Summit dates are: Feb. 10-12, May 11-13, Aug. 4-6, and Nov. 3-5.

“An increasing number of Hy-Vee customers would like to be able to purchase from local vendors during their grocery shopping process – whether in store or via our Aisles Online grocery pickup and delivery service,” said Darren Baty, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee. “Supporting small, local businesses is important to us, and these quarterly summits will enable vendors in our eight-state region to present their products directly to our purchasing team, and – in return – will ensure our team is aware of all of the incredible, locally-made products that we can share with our customers.”