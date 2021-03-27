Hy-Vee to host second Best of Local Brands summit in May

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it will host its second “Best of Local Brands” summit in May to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 275 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The first quarterly summit was held in February where 52 new brands were selected to become available to Hy-Vee customers in the coming months.

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for its “Best of Local Brands” summit online at http://www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq2 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.

The summit will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place from Tuesday, May 11, to Thursday, May 13.