 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee to host second Best of Local Brands summit in May
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Hy-Vee to host second Best of Local Brands summit in May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee
Journal Star file photo

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it will host its second “Best of Local Brands” summit in May to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 275 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The first quarterly summit was held in February where 52 new brands were selected to become available to Hy-Vee customers in the coming months.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for its “Best of Local Brands” summit online at http://www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq2 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.

The summit will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place from Tuesday, May 11, to Thursday, May 13.

ECRM and RangeMe are helping Hy-Vee source, qualify and connect suppliers with the appropriate buyers. All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry standard online product discovery and sourcing platform, and ECRM will qualify suppliers, create curated meeting schedules and facilitate face-to-face meeting execution with Hy-Vee buyers to introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace.

All meetings will be conducted through ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect, plus, ECRM’s support team will help ensure that buyer and seller connections are executed seamlessly. Suppliers not chosen will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee merchants again in the future as business needs change.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News