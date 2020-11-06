Hy-Vee to offer free breakfast for veterans

Hy-Vee in Fremont will be offering a free curbside pickup breakfast event on Veterans Day for veterans and active-duty military members.

Veterans and active-duty military members can simply drive to the store at 840 E. 23rd St. between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and a Hy-Vee employee will safely hand them a to-go breakfast (while supplies last).

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Hy-Vee also announced the start of Homefront Round Up, its annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held through Nov. 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

