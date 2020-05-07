Hy-Vee to offer two-hour express pickup option

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that it is now offering a two-hour express pickup option as part of its Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery ordering service, allowing customers to pay a fee to pick up their order faster.

Customers will see a “Get It Faster” option on Aisles Online time slots where the two-hour pickup option is available.

A limited number of two-hour pickup orders will be available for $9.95, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, at all Hy-Vee store locations offering Aisles Online services. Customers will receive the same email and text notifications as they do for regular pickup orders.

In addition to increasing the number of available time slots, Hy-Vee has expanded its product assortment online to include additional offerings from bakery, cosmetics, beauty, lawn and garden, and other categories.

Aisles Online is available at hy-vee.com/grocery/ or through the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

